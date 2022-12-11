Falls police investigating fatal shooting on Ninth Street

Dec. 11—Niagara Falls police are investigating a fatal shooting that claimed the life of 35-year-old city woman early Saturday morning.

According to city officials, the shooting took place sometime after 4 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Ninth Street. Police noted that the woman, who was not identified, was brought to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center in a private vehicle.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Criminal Investigation Division detectives at 716-286-4553 or the general information number at 716-286-4711.