Falls police investigating fatal shooting on 18th Street

Oct. 2—Niagara Falls Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred early Saturday morning on 18th Street

Officers were called to 1509 18th St. about 1 a.m. Saturday for reports of a man who had been shot. While enroute, dispatchers warned responding officers that they had heard additional gunshots while talking with the victim.

Arriving officers found an open door at the home and made entry where they found the 58-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Niagara Falls firefighters and an AMR ambulance crew quickly responded but the man was declared dead at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this crime to contact the Niagara Falls Criminal Investigation Division at 286-4553 or 286-4711.