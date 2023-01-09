Falls police investigating gunshots fired into apartments

Jan. 9—Several bullet holes were found in a pair of apartments in a building on the 800 block of 16th Street Saturday morning.

Police were called to the home about 6:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired. Officers found nine 40-caliber shell casings in the street in front of the home and several bullet holes were visible on the second and third floor of the home.

Inside the home, officers found three bullet holes in the windows of a second-floor apartment. In another apartment, the occupant said they were sleeping when they heard the gunshots. Police found bullet holes in the ceiling above a couch.

A witness said they saw a man get out of a car that had pulled up in front of the home, pull out a handgun and fire several shots before fleeing. Occupants of the apartments had also left the scene prior to officers' arrival.

Detectives were called in to investigate the shooting.