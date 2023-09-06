Falls police investigating LaSalle stabbing incident

Sep. 6—Niagara Falls police are investigating a stabbing incident that occurred behind a convenience store on the 9100 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard Tuesday night.

An officer arriving at the store about 11 p.m. Tuesday found a man laying on the ground groaning in pain with a large red blood stain on his shirt. Falls firefighters also arrived on scene and began treating the man's injuries.

A witness told police they were sitting in their car outside the store when the man walked from behind the building screaming for help, saying he'd been stabbed. The witness said they didn't see anyone else around and immediately began trying to help the man by applying pressure to his wounds.

Another witness reported seeing a man and woman running from the scene.

The victim was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for treatment of stab wounds to his abdomen and an arm. He was later transferred to Erie County Medical Center.

Officers found a blood trail leading to the rear of the store and the parking lot of a neighboring business where they began collecting evidence.

Crime Scene Unit and Criminal Investigation Division detectives were called to the scene.

Anyone that has any other information is asked to contact the Niagara Falls Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at (716) 286-4553 or the General Information Number at (716) 286-4711.