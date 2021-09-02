Falls police investigating man gunned down on Walnut Avenue

Sep. 2—Niagara Falls police are investigating a fatal shooting on the 2000 block of Walnut Avenue.

Police were called to the area about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a man shot. Arriving officers found a 20-year-old laying in the street suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Officers rendered first aid until Falls firefighters and an ambulance crew arrived at the scene. The man was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Neighbors at the scene reported hearing 15 or more shots. Officers located 9 to 10 shell casings in the roadway. A house was also hit by gunfire.

This homicide is currently under investigation. Police are asking that anyone who might be a witness or have information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 286-4553.