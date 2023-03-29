Falls police find loaded handgun after foot pursuit in North End

Mar. 29—An 18-year old city teen is facing felony weapons charges after he was caught in possession of a handgun.

Around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, Niagara Falls police were called to investigate a report of shots fired in the area of 13th Street and LaSalle Avenue. Callers stated a bus was being shot at but police did not specify what kind of bus. While responding, officers were given additional information that the suspects were now in the area of Portage Road.

As police approached the area, a group of males were observed near the basketball courts in Legends Park. They all took off running in different directions once they saw police. Police observed one of the males run toward 11th Street and into an alleyway. The officer reported that the male appeared to be holding something tightly in his right pocket while he ran which the officer said was consistent with someone carrying a firearm.

While pursuing the suspect, the officer reported that he observed something fall out of his pants which was later determined to be a cell phone and gloves. When the suspect stopped to pick the items up, police caught up with him and ordered him to the ground at gunpoint. He told officers he was carrying a gun in the right pocket of his hooded sweatshirt.

Police said recovered a 9mm Taurus G3 with 10 rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber. The suspect would not provide any details on the weapon and denied firing it, though officers said it wasn't fully loaded.

The 18-year-old 15th Street resident was charged with a felony county of second-degree criminal possession of a loaded firearm. The Gazette is not identifying the suspect due to his age.

Police checked the area of 13th and Lasalle Avenue for a scene but did not locate anything.