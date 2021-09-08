Falls police make more gun arrests; look to link suspect to shooting

Sep. 8—Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives are gathering and processing additional evidence that may link a suspect, taken into custody on Monday, to some recent shooting incidents.

The incidents are part of a wave of gun violence that has washed over the city and that continued through the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The suspect, identified as Keyon W. Perry, 25, 2478 Grand Ave., was apprehended Monday afternoon after a multi-car crash on Hyde Park Boulevard. The crash injured two other drivers and left four vehicles, including a police patrol car, damaged. Editor's note: Falls police have corrected Perry's Grand Avenue address. It was previously reported incorrectly.

Perry has been charged with second-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, all felony charges. He was also cited for disobeying a traffic control device, failure to reduce speed, no safety belt, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign, failure to stop for a stop sign and reckless driving.

In addition to the charges stemming from the crash, Perry also was charged on Sept. 2 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance after police found a baggie, containing seven acetaminophen hydrocodone tablets, inside the same 2013 blue Dodge Avenger that Perry was driving on Monday.

On Sept. 2, patrol officers had located Perry at about 1:40 a.m. after police dispatchers broadcast a cal for a "man with a gun" at 19th Street and Walnut Avenue. Officers were told that a blue Dodge Avenger was parked at the gas pumps of a convenience store and gas station less than half a block away from where a homicide investigation was wrapping up and that there was a report of a "handgun on the dashboard" of the vehicle.

When officers located the vehicle, they said Perry and another man were seated inside. A search of the vehicle failed to find a weapon, but officers located "multiple bags (with a) green leafy material" and the baggie with the opioids inside it.

After a week of shooting incidents had flooded the Falls with blood and bullet casings, the city experienced two days of relative calm. That calm was shattered on Monday with a mid-afternoon burst of gunfire in the area of 23rd Street and Calumet Avenue.

Police patrol officers who responded to the call of "shots fired" around 3:40 p.m., found eight spent shell casings littering the street and nearby lawn. They also discovered that a house around the corner, in the 2300 block of Elm Court had been hit by gunfire.

No one was injured by the hail of bullets.

Based on information gathered at the scene, patrol officers began searching for a blue Dodge Avenger in connection with the incident. Crime Scene Unit Detective Rashard Travis spotted the vehicle in the area of 13th Street and Center Court and attempted to stop the driver.

When the driver refused to stop,Travis gave chase. The vehicle, with Travis in pursuit, ended up traveling westbound on Jerauld Avenue.

As the driver attempted to cross Hyde Park Boulevard at a high rate of speed, he ran a stop sign and was struck by a white Toyota RAV4, traveling northbound on the boulevard. The impact of the collision sent the Avenger careening across the roadway, flipping over on its side against a guardrail.

The RAV4 then skidded into an oncoming black Ford Fusion that had been approaching the intersection from the southbound direction.

Police found Perry, uninjured, in the driver's seat of the Avenger and pulled him out of the vehicle at gunpoint. He was taken into custody and transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where he was treated and released.

A 76-year-old woman, who was operating the Toyota SUV, was taken to NFMMC where she was treated for minor injuries and released. The 36-year-old female driver of the Ford Fusion was taken to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo after suffering a compound fracture to her wrist.

A passenger in the Fusion was treated at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for minor injuries. A 4-year-old, who was a passenger in the back seat of the Ford, did not appear to be injured.

Officers with the Falls Police Crash Management Team are investigating the accident.

Shortly after the crash, police reported that they had recovered a gun in the 2000 block of Tennessee Avenue. During the police chase, Perry reportedly drove through that location.

Hours before the shooting and chase that led to Perry's arrest, Falls police said they seized a gun from a man being treated for an overdose at ER 1 at NFMMC. EMTs with AMR Ambulance said as they were transporting the overdose victim, they discovered he had a black semiautomatic handgun in his possession.

The EMTs said they turned the weapon over to hospital security officers. The victim also had 27 rounds of ammunition in his possession.

Steven E. Sturdivant, 30, 2414 Orleans Ave., was charged with second- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Officers said the gun had no serial number on it, suggesting that it might be what is known as a ghost gun.

Ghost guns are weapons that are assembled from parts, making them untraceable.

Officers also made two gun related arrests on Monday night and Tuesday morning after responding to "man with a gun" calls.

Police charged Dakota M. Flinn, 18, 2769 Falls St., with second-degree menacing after an incident in the 600 block of 25th Street at 9:30 p.m. Monday. Officers said as they arrived on scene, they saw Flinn "standing in the street with his hands up"and yelling, "I have a gun.

The gun in Flinn's possession turned out to be a toy cap gun that appeared real.

At 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, officers conducted a traffic stop on vehicle in the 1500 block of 18th Street. Officers said that when they approached the vehicle and looked inside, they observed a baggie that contained powder and pills.

When officers searched the vehicle, they said they found a loaded Glock 9-mm pistol under the rear passenger seat.

Cortez Devon Davis, 32, 2602 1/2 Pine Ave., was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, stopping or standing on a highway and window tint too dark.

Cities across the United States have experienced a post-pandemic rise in gun violence.