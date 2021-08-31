Falls police probe multiple shootings

Aug. 31—The wild shooting left two people wounded, multiple vehicles riddled with bullets and close to a score of spent shell casings in the streets of the Cataract City. Investigators said they have not ruled out the possibility that some of the shooting incidents may be related to each other.

The first shooting came around 11:30 p.m. Saturday when Falls Police patrol officers responded to a report of "shots heard" in the 300 block of Niagara Street. The first officers on the scene said they found a bullet-riddled grey Chevy Traverse in the parking lot of a nearby convenience store.

Officers said there were "bullet holes in the vehicle and a shattered front driver's-side window and windshield." Police and Crime Scene Unit detectives also recovered five spent shell casings near the vehicle.

A witness told police that they "heard multiple (gun) shots" but did not see anything. Other witnesses told police that a man had been shot, but had been taken away in a private car.

Officers were told the victim had been taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and they found a 27-year-old Falls man at ER1. The man had suffered a bullet wound to his right shoulder and a graze wound to his right elbow.

In an interview with detectives, the victim insisted that "he did not know who shot him or why." The victim also reportedly told investigators that some of the bullet holes in his car were from a "previous incident."

While detectives were still at work investigating the Niagara Street shooting, patrol officers on C Platoon were called out for another explosion of gunfire, around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, in front of Max's Lounge in the 3000 block of Highland Avenue. The bar has been the scene of multiple shooting incidents and at least two homicides.

Officers said there were reports of "multiple shots fired" and they were told that a male victim had been taken by a private car to Memorial Medical Center.

Police said they found spent shell casings in the bar's parking lot, as well as shattered glass from a 2021 Chevy Tahoe that had its rear window shot out. Officers said that a large number of people were congregated outside the bar in the aftermath of the shooting, but a majority were "uncooperative" or said they "didn't see anything."

Investigators did recover a black pistol across the street from the bar, and said blood was located on the sidewalk nearby. Police said some of the gunfire struck an outside wall of a manufacturing facility across the street from Max's.

The owner of Max's, told investigators that she was inside her tavern at the time of the shooting. She said she "heard the shots but did not see anyone."

The bar has interior and exterior security cameras, but when police questioned the owner about them she was uncooperative. She told officers that she was only concerned with what occurs "inside her business."

Witnesses did report seeing a dark, possibly maroon colored, SUV leaving the area and heading north on Highland Avenue at a high rate of speed.

The victim of the shooting, a 25-year-old Falls man, was located in the emergency room at Memorial Medical Center where he was being treated for what was described as multiple bullet wounds. The man told police that he did not know who shot him or why.

He was later transferred to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo for continued treatment.

Officers at Memorial Medical Center, as part of the investigation into the Highland Avenue and Niagara Street shootings, at around 1:57 a.m. Sunday, said they heard approximately 10 gunshots in the area of 19th Street and Ferry Avenue and observed a white vehicle going south on 10th Street at a high rate of speed.

Witnesses also said they saw a vehicle, matching the description of the maroon vehicle seen leaving the area of Highland Avenue, 15 minutes earlier, speeding down the alley between Ninth and 10th streets between Walnut and Ferry avenues.

A Falls Police Crime Scene Unit detective also spotted the maroon vehicle and briefly chased it, before stopping his pursuit because of the speed involved. Officers said they recovered "multiple" spent shell casings in the mouth of the alley near Ferry Avenue.

Around 12:46 p.m. Sunday, a female victim told police that she heard shots, near her home in the 1000 block of Ferry Avenue at around 1:50 a.m. Sunday. She later discovered that her vehicle had been struck by at least one bullet as well as shrapnel from other bullets.

The shooting continued until around 3:45 a.m., Sunday, when a female victim reported to police that she had been shot at in the 400 block of Fifth Street, The vciim told officers that she was driving north, when her car was sprayed by gunfire from an unknown suspect.

Neither the driver nor a passenger in the vehicle were hurt, but police said they found six bullet holes in the passenger side of the victim's 2009 BMW X5. Police also located a parked car in the 400 block of Fifth Street that had been hit by gunfire and recovered spent shell casings nearby.