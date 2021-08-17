Falls police probe pair of shootings

Aug. 17—Falls police are investigating a pair of shootings in the 2200 block of Cudaback Avenue.

The first shooting occurred around 10 p.m. on Aug. 10, though officers weren't called to the scene until noon the next day. At that time, the female owner of a 2010 Chevy Malibu told officers that someone had "shot it up" as it was parked on the street.

No one was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

The victim said she doesn't "have a beef with anyone in the city." Responding officers said they saw "multiple apparent gun shot holes throughout the vehicle."

Police said the damage from an apparent hail of gunfire left holes in the vehicle from its rear to the front. Officers said the bullets also penetrated the interior of the car, causing additional damage.

Patrol officers then responded to the same location, at 1:40 a.m. Sunday for a call of "shots fired." The first officers on the scene said they located 16 spent shell casings in the street.

Police said they also observed a second-floor window in a nearby home that was shattered and found two bullets on a floor inside the residence. The tenant told officers they heard multiple gun shots and the sound of breaking glass.

Officers said multiple windows on the first floor of the home, which is occupied by the victim whose vehicle was "shot up", were also damaged by gunfire.

Police said their investigation into the shootings was continuing.