Falls police probe pair of shootings

Jun. 22—Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives are sorting through evidence in a pair of shootings that led to brief lockdowns at city hall and the Niagara Street Elementary School.

Falls City Hall was lock-downed for about 30 minutes Tuesday morning after police responded to a shooting incident nearby on Pine Avenue.

Just before 9 a.m., police received a call of shots fired in the 700 block of Pine Avenue. The initial call to 911 operators indicated that two people had been shooting at each other from moving vehicles.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one vehicle with its rear window shot out and damaged from a collision. A second vehicle had reportedly driven away from the scene.

Detectives said it appeared that a woman in the vehicle that left the scene had fired shots at a female victim in the car that remained at the scene. The target of the shooting was not injured by the gunfire and initially denied that a shooting had taken place, telling police someone had thrown a rock at her window.

Investigators have reportedly identified, and are looking for, a suspect in connection with the shooting.

A city spokeswoman said, "Out of an abundance of caution, City Hall was put on lockdown at approximately 9:15 a.m. It was lifted at approximately 9:44 a.m."

At about 12:13 p.m., police responded to a "menacing with a weapon" call in the 2700 block of Niagara Street. Officers said they encountered two males who both claimed to be the victim in the incident.

Crime Scene Unit detectives said they recovered shell casings in the alley behind a Niagara Street home that was believed to be location of the incident.

A male suspect was taken into custody, but no further information was available from police.

The incident led Falls school officials to lock down the Niagara Street Elementary School for about 15 to 20 minutes.