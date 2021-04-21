Falls police probe Sunday shootings

Apr. 21—Falls police responded to three shooting incidents Sunday evening.

At 5:39 p.m., officers investigated a "shots fired" call in the 500 block of 16th Street. When officers arrived, witnesses pointed out spent shell casings on the sidewalk.

A witness told police that they saw a male suspect get out of a beige vehicle and fire "numerous rounds" from a black handgun toward the alley behind the homes in the 500 block. The suspect then got back in the vehicle and drove away.

A possible target of the shooting was uncooperative with officers when they questioned him.

At 7:10 p.m., patrol officers responded to a call of "shots fired" in the 400 block of 24th Street. A witness told officers that they heard "multiple gunshots" from the area of 23rd Street and Orleans Avenue.

Several witnesses also told police they saw a male suspect in a yellow hoodie get into a vehicle and flee from the area.

Just over an hour later, at 8:35 p.m., officers again responded to a call of "shots fired," this time in the 1800 block of Niagara Street. A witness told the officers they heard multiple gunshots.

At least one person appeared to have suffered a grazing wound from the gunfire.

Police said they located "numerous" shell casings in the 400 block of 18th Street and bullet holes in the siding and a railing of a nearby house.

Criminal Investigation Division detectives are continuing the investigation of the shootings.