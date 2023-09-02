Falls police probe trio of Friday shootings

Sep. 1—Falls police are investigating a trio of shootings heading into the holiday weekend.

The gunfire in the city began in the early hours of Friday morning on Weston Avenue. Falls Police patrol officers said they responded to a report of a man shot in the 1600 block of Weston Avenue at around 12:45 a.m. and found a wounded 18-year-old male victim when they arrived.

Officers found the teen on the front porch of a home suffering from a single gunshot wound to his left thigh. He was treated at the scene by Falls firefighters and paramedics and then taken to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo for further treatment.

Crime Scene Unit (CSU) detectives said they found a single spent shell casing in the roadway near where the victim was located.

At around 2 p.m., patrol officers were called to the intersection of 19th Street and Ashland Avenue for a report of "shots fired." The intersection, and a nearby convenience store, have been identified by crime analysts as a firearm violence hot spot in the city.

As officers were investigating the call, dispatchers told them that a gunshot victim had just walked into the emergency room at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. The unidentified male victim had a non-life-threatening bullet wound to his leg.

While the victim was being treated, he abruptly left the hospital.

Police reported that the shooting was captured on video by security cameras near the crime scene. Sources said multiple individuals may have been involved in the gunfire.

CSU detectives reportedly recovered 12 spent shell casings on the sidewalk and in the road in the 1700 block of Ashland Avenue along the side of the convenience store.

Less than an hour later, officers were called to the area 13th Street and Calumet Avenue for another reported shooting. Witnesses said that a number of shots had been fired from a field across from the Centre Court pool.

Police searched the area but found no spent bullet casings. A gutter on a nearby home appeared to have been damaged by gunfire.

As officers and detectives were investigating the Garden Avenue scene, police dispatchers radioed that another gunshot victim was at the NFMMC emergency room. Investigators said the victim has been shot in the Garden Avenue incident and has suffered "a graze wound to the forehead."

Detectives believe that the Ashland Avenue and Garden Avenue shootings are related.