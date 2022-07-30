Falls police probing apparent homicide

Jul. 30—Niagara Falls police are investigating the city's seventh homicide this year.

Firefighters and emergency medical services personnel were called to a property in the 500 block of 19th Street for a report of a male that had "passed out" around 10:56 p.m. Friday. They found the body of an adult male outside the rear balcony of the building. While attending to the male, they discovered a single gunshot wound in his back and the male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Niagara Falls were dispatched to the scene and it was later confirmed that detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide.

No further information was provided. The investigation continues.