Falls police probing homicide, city's seventh of 2022

Jul. 31—Niagara Falls police are investigating the city's seventh homicide this year.

Firefighters and emergency medical services personnel were called to a property in the 500 block of 19th Street for a report of a male that had "passed out" around 10:56 p.m. Friday. They found the body of a 59-year-old male outside the rear balcony of the building. While attending to the male, they discovered a single gunshot wound in his back. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Niagara Falls Police Detectives are continuing their investigation and ask anyone with information to contact the Niagara Falls Police Departments Criminal Investigation Division at (716) 286-4553 or the general information line at (716) 286-4711.