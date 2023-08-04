Falls police release body cam footage from fatal officer-involved shooting

Aug. 4—Niagara Falls Police shared body cam footage of Thursday night's fatal shooting incident on Niagara Avenue during a press conference late Friday morning.

The incident occurred at 9:35 p.m. with officers responding to a call of shots fired at 942 Niagara Ave. Two officers arrived at the scene where an adult female pointed at an adult male with a gun. The officers gave commands to drop the gun, but the man fired a shot at the direction of the officers and they returned fire.

The victim, a 53-year-old male who has not been identified, sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center by an AMR ambulance where he was pronounced dead.

Niagara Falls police officials shared three police body cam clips of the shooting on Friday, two of both the officers arriving at the scene, trying to get the victim to drop his gun and returning fire. The third clip showed an officer administering CPR while waiting for the ambulance.

The two officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave. The state Attorney General's office has contacted the victim's family.

Niagara Falls police said they plan on releasing the victim's identity in the coming days.