Falls police release body cam footage of officer-involved shooting

Jun. 7—Niagara Falls Police have released body camera video of an encounter that resulted in an officer-involved shooting on Friday.

The video, captured by a body camera worn by Falls Police Officer Dominic Senese, shows Reginald Barnes engaged in a fight with Falls Police Officer Gregory Paul. Barnes can be seen charging at Senese with a knife and then being shot by Paul and Falls Police Lt. Joseph Scibilia.

The city also listed the names of the police involved in the incident. They are: Officers Paul and Senese, Lieutenant Joseph Scibilia and Officer Kayla Richards

Barnes, 29, is stil lin critical condition at ECMC.