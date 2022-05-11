Falls police search accused shooter's house

May 11—Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives have executed a search warrant at the home of the man charged in a Pine Avenue shooting and who remains a person of interest in a Ninth Street homicide.

Investigators and Falls Crime Scene Unit detectives hit the home of Shaquan Gibson at 1859 Weston Ave., around mid-afternoon Tuesday. Police did not comment on the reason for the search of Gibson's home but a source with knowledge of the ongoing investigation described the warrant as "evidentiary in nature."

Gibson, 47, is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing, for charges he faces in connection with the Pine Avenue shooting, on Friday morning. He is charged with one count of second-degree assault and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for the shooting of a male victim who was found wounded in the 700 block of Pine Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. May 2.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is being held in lieu of bail of $200,000 cash or $500,000 property.

Neither police nor prosecutors have commented on whether Gibson will be charged in connection with the fatal shooting of another man in the 600 block of Ninth Street just moments before the Pine Avenue victim was discovered. However, Gibson has been described as a person of interest in that case.

Falls Police patrol officers had responded to a report of gunfire in the courtyard of the Yorkshire Apartments, 628 Ninth St., just before 4:20 p.m. and eight minutes later, officers received the call for a possible second shooting victim in the 700 block of Pine Avenue.

Officers responding to the apartment complex found Cyjear Benton, 24, of the Falls, lying in a doorway entrance to the complex. Benton had suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second shooting victim, a 26-year-old Falls resident, was found suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to one of his legs at the Pine Avenue crime scene. He was rushed to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, where he was treated for the wound.

Story continues

Investigators have been looking into whether both victims were at the Yorkshire Apartments when the shooting in the roughly two block area started.

Crime Scene Unit detectives seized a vehicle, located in the alley between Sixth and Seventh streets, just off Pine Avenue on the evening of May 2. The Gazette was able to confirm that the vehicle is connected to the shooting and homicide investigations.

The Yorkshire Apartments have been condemned as part of the long-term expansion of John Daly Boulevard. But the complex continues to be occupied by squatters and has become a haven for drug dealing and use.

What appeared to be security or surveillance cameras were visible on the exterior of the complex. However, neighbors said it 'was unlikely that the cameras were operational.

On May 3, CID detectives executed another "evidentiary" search warrant at a building at 624 Pine Ave., and Crime Scene Unit investigators were seen collecting a large quantity of electronic equipment and inspecting security cameras on the exterior of the building.

Police are still asking anyone who may have witnessed either of the shootings or have information regarding them to contact investigators at either (716) 286-4553 or (716) 286-4711.