Falls police searching for shooting suspects

Nov. 12—Falls police are hunting for one, and possibly two, suspects in connection with a midday shooting in the the 2700 block of Falls Street.

Patrol officers said they responded to the shooting call just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Dispatchers indicated that a person had been shot.

The first officers to arrive on the scene reported that they had found a woman inside a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to her lower body. The 21-year-old victim was treated at the scene by Falls firefighters and EMTs before being transported to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo.

She has been listed in serious condition there.

Witnesses said two suspects were seen running out of the rear of the house. An officer responding to the initial shooting call spotted a male suspect, who matched the description of one of the suspected shooters getting into a CRV and driving away from the scene.

Patrol officers chased the Honda from the scene, but found it empty and abandoned near train tracks on 21st Street. Additional officers then reported seeing the suspects entering a black van and driving away.

Falls police were joined in the pursuit by Town of Niagara Police, New York State Police, New York State Park Police, U.S. Border Patrol agents and deputies from the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. A U.S. Customs and Border Enforcement helicopter also assisted.

Police located the van behind 2159 Seneca Ave. No one was inside the vehicle, but investigators did detain a man found walking near the van,

A K-9 Unit from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was brought in to help in tracking the suspects but did not locate them.

Police detectives said Friday that no arrests had been made but their investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives at (716) 286-4553.