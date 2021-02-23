Falls police seek leads in two murders

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rick Pfeiffer, Niagara Gazette, Niagara Falls, N.Y.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Feb. 23—Falls police are continuing to probe the city's second homicide of 2021.

Criminal Investigation Division detectives are seeking witnesses to the murder of Casey Frank in the 400 block of Niagara Street. Frank, 44, was gunned down around 5:45 p.m. Saturday as he stood by a black Hyundai, parked near a restaurant and the entrance to the alley between Fourth and Fifth streets.

Frank was declared dead at the scene from a gunshot wound. No other information about the shooting has been released.

His Facebook page contained more than 500 expressions of condolences and calls for "Justice for Casey Frank." Many called Frank "a good man" who "looked out for his hood " and who "fed the homeless."

The Gazette has also learned that investigators have identified the first homicide victim of the year as Allah Reese. Reese, 26, whose last known address was in North Tonawanda was found around 1:30 p.m. Feb. 1, after Falls Police parol officers responded to a call of a "man down" in the 500 block of 20th Street.

Witnesses said they had spotted Reese's body, lying in the snow, about 30 minutes before they notified police. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered that Reese was deceased.

Detectives said it appeared that Reese had suffered a gunshot wound. Witnesses told officers that they heard a gunshot in the area around 12:30 a.m., but did not immediately call police.

Investigators have not commented on a possible motive in either slaying.

On Monday, detectives again asked that anyone with information about the murders contact them at 286-4553.

Recommended Stories

  • Big 12 schedules 12 makeup games week before league tourney

    IRVING, Texas (AP) The Big 12 has scheduled a dozen makeup games next week in the break the conference had left open for such games before the start of postseason tournament play. No. 2 Baylor, No. 7 Oklahoma, No. 10 West Virginia, No. 14 Texas and No. 18 Texas Tech all will play three games next week before the Big 12 tournament is played March 11-14 in Kansas City.

  • After Impeachment Trial, Trump Voters More Convinced Than Ever Of His Innocence

    Among the public at large, less than a third say they think the ex-president did enough to condemn the siege of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters.

  • Trump may soon face deposition in E Jean Carroll rape defamation case

    Now Trump is no longer president case may move forward with depositions

  • Police arrest man after Wyoming boy found dead in dumpster

    The boyfriend of a Wyoming woman whose 2-year-old son was found dead in an apartment complex dumpster has been arrested, police said Tuesday. Wyatt Lamb, 27, was taken into custody after the disappearance of Athian Rivera triggered a search Friday. Lamb was listed as the boyfriend of Rivera's mother, Kassy Orona, 25, on Orona's Facebook page on Monday but the reference had been deleted Tuesday.

  • David Perdue decides against 2022 Senate run

    Former Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) won't be pursuing a 2022 Senate comeback bid after all. Perdue, who lost his Senate seat to Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) during Georgia's runoff elections in January, announced Tuesday that "after much prayer and reflection," he has decided not to run for Senate in Georgia in 2022. "This is a personal decision, not a political one," Perdue said, adding that he will "do everything I can" to ensure the eventual Republican candidate wins the seat. The former Georgia senator had been considering challenging Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), who in 2022 would be running for a full six-year term after completing the term of Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.). In fact, Perdue recently filed paperwork to run, and a senior adviser confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he was "leaning heavily toward" running. Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) and former Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) have also been considering running for the Senate seat, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution noted, but they had reportedly been waiting to see what Perdue would do before making a decision. More stories from theweek.comLawrence Ferlinghetti, City Lights founder and champion of the Beat Generation, dead at 101Is the new COVID normal preventing us from getting back to life?Ted Cruz says his wife is 'pissed' over leaked Cancun texts

  • UK's Prince Philip 'a lot better' but to stay in hospital for treatment for infection

    Britain's Prince Philip is getting a lot better, his youngest son said on Tuesday after Buckingham Palace said the 99-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth would remain in hospital for several more days to receive treatment for an infection. Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, walked into London's private King Edward VII Hospital last Tuesday evening after he was advised by his doctor to be admitted after he felt unwell, and has spent seven nights there. "He is comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days," Buckingham Palace said, adding he was receiving medical attention for an unspecified infection.

  • I made 4 celebrity chefs' biscuit recipes, and the best were little pillows of deliciousness

    I followed recipes from famous chefs Bobby Flay, Carla Hall, Alton Brown, and Guy Fieri to see which one has the best biscuits.

  • Donald Trump and allies are rerunning the election Big Lie. They could incite violence again.

    U.S. Capitol insurrection can't be repeated. The Voter Protection Program has put together a report that takes down every lie about the 2020 election.

  • Three held on suspicion of supplying bomb that killed Malta journalist

    Three men suspected of having supplied the bomb which killed Maltese anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017 were arrested on Tuesday, police said. Their arrest came as a man accused of carrying out the killing agreed to a plea deal, accepting his responsibility for the assassination in return for a reduced, 15-year jail term instead of possible life behind bars. A legal source said Vince Muscat had provided police with vital information about the case, which has shone a spotlight on corruption in the European Union's smallest country.

  • Congressman whose family said he was in ‘devil’s army’ for opposing Trump says it shows divides former president caused

    ‘If you haven't experienced that division in your family, this is the best example of it’

  • How Princess Eugenie's royal baby photo compares to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's

    Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank broke from royal tradition by having their midwife take the photo.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he's losing $65 million over election-fraud claims and it proves he's not pushing conspiracy theories for the money

    Dominion filed a lawsuit against Lindell seeking $1.3 billion in damages and claiming he used election-fraud claims to turbocharge MyPillow sales.

  • Indian climate activist granted bail over farmer protests

    An Indian court on Tuesday granted a 22-year-old climate activist bail, 10 days after she was detained on sedition charges for her alleged role in the creation of an online document intended to help amplify farmer protests. Disha Ravi is part of the Indian wing of Fridays for Future, a global climate change movement founded by Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg.

  • Bret Baier on Tiger Woods accident: 'You feel for his family'

    'Special Report' anchor joins 'The Story' to reflect on Tiger Woods' car crash and his impact on the sport of golf

  • Trump team denies he is refusing to share stage with Pence and insists they have spoken since Capitol riot

    ‘Donald Trump and Mike Pence had a great call last week!’ Miller

  • Police captain offers grisly new details of Capitol riot at first official hearing on insurrection

    A captain in the US Capitol Police force who responded to the 6 January Capitol riot offered a harrowing first-hand account on Tuesday of her experience battling white supremacists and other pro-Trump elements. Rioters nearly broke her arm amid the chaos, Captain Carneysha Mendoza, a veteran of the US Army, told senators at the first official hearing on the 6 January security breach. “I received chemical burns to my face that still have not healed to this day,” Ms Mendoza said.

  • Texas Attorney General left the state on the same day as Ted Cruz amid historic winter storm

    Ken Paxton’s spokesperson confirmed that politician’s home did not lose power

  • Hong Kong court says Jimmy Lai's bail denied because risk of further offences

    A Hong Kong court said on Tuesday its denial of bail for media tycoon Jimmy Lai, the most high-profile person charged under a new the national security law, was due to the risk of his committing further offences. High Court judge Anthea Pang rejected Lai's latest application last week but only made public the reasons for her decision on Tuesday. The case is being closely watched as it shows how Hong Kong's independent judiciary resolves any conflicts between the security law drafted in Beijing - where courts come under the Communist Party - and the city's common law traditions.

  • What NY prosecutors could learn from Trump's tax records

    Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. fought for a year and a half to get access to former President Donald Trump’s tax records. Former prosecutors say the trove of records could give investigators new tools to determine whether Trump lied to lenders or tax officials, before or after he took office. Whether Trump's records will contain evidence of a crime is uncertain.

  • Judge says wife of drug kingpin 'El Chapo' must stay in jail

    A U.S. judge ordered the wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman to remain behind bars Tuesday after she was charged with helping her husband run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire. Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, a dual U.S.-Mexican citizen, appeared by video conference for an initial court appearance before a federal magistrate judge in Washington, D.C. She was arrested Monday at Dulles International Airport in Virginia.