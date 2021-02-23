Falls police seek leads in two murders

Feb. 23—Falls police are continuing to probe the city's second homicide of 2021.

Criminal Investigation Division detectives are seeking witnesses to the murder of Casey Frank in the 400 block of Niagara Street. Frank, 44, was gunned down around 5:45 p.m. Saturday as he stood by a black Hyundai, parked near a restaurant and the entrance to the alley between Fourth and Fifth streets.

Frank was declared dead at the scene from a gunshot wound. No other information about the shooting has been released.

His Facebook page contained more than 500 expressions of condolences and calls for "Justice for Casey Frank." Many called Frank "a good man" who "looked out for his hood " and who "fed the homeless."

The Gazette has also learned that investigators have identified the first homicide victim of the year as Allah Reese. Reese, 26, whose last known address was in North Tonawanda was found around 1:30 p.m. Feb. 1, after Falls Police parol officers responded to a call of a "man down" in the 500 block of 20th Street.

Witnesses said they had spotted Reese's body, lying in the snow, about 30 minutes before they notified police. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered that Reese was deceased.

Detectives said it appeared that Reese had suffered a gunshot wound. Witnesses told officers that they heard a gunshot in the area around 12:30 a.m., but did not immediately call police.

Investigators have not commented on a possible motive in either slaying.

On Monday, detectives again asked that anyone with information about the murders contact them at 286-4553.