Falls police seek suspects in attack on manager of Pine Avenue Tim Hortons

May 31—A Falls woman is hospitalized after a vicious attack by at least two other women inside a Tim Horton's restaurant at Pine Avenue and Hyde Park Boulevard Sunday night.

The brutal assault is prompting the restaurant owner to change the hours of the coffee shop's operations "for the foreseeable future."

Police said late Tuesday that their investigation of the incident was "ongoing" and that they were "making progress" in efforts to identify suspects in the case. Falls Police Superintendent John Faso said that Criminal Investigation Division detectives were "diligently investigating this case" and that he was hopeful they would file charges "soon for those involved in this vicious attack."

"As Superintendent of Police, I am appalled at what I saw on the video posted on social media," Faso said. "We will not tolerate this behavior in our city. Those responsible will be brought to justice in this matter."

The victim, whose name is being withheld, is described as a manager at the restaurant. Detectives did not release an official condition for the woman, but did say that she remained hospitalized and that she had suffered serious injuries in the attack.

The assault was captured on video by multiple security cameras inside the restaurant. In addition to that video, police investigators have also obtained a cell phone video of the incident.

The cell phone images, which have been widely posted on social media sites, shows the incident unfolding outside the restaurant with a white SUV pulling into the parking lot. The driver of the vehicle can be seen getting out of the SUV and then entering the restaurant, followed by several other adults and juveniles.

After the suspects engage in an exchange with workers inside the restaurant, the driver of the SUV can be seen moving around and behind the front counter. Once behind the counter, the suspect approaches the victim, who was near a drive-thru window.

The video shows the driver of the SUV and other suspects grabbing the restaurant manager and repeatedly punching her in the head and body.

Police detectives said that just a short time before the incident, the manager had ordered a group of juveniles to leave the restaurant after they had become disruptive and unruly. Investigators said one of the juveniles had reportedly felt "disrespected" while leaving the coffee shop.

Detectives believe the adults who can been seen assaulting the manager are linked to the juveniles who had been forced to leave the restaurant.

As a result of the attack, the business owner said the restaurant dining room will only be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. The drive-thru window will operate from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

"We are horrified by the incident that took place in our restaurant on Sunday night and heartbroken for our team member who was viciously attacked. We are doing everything we can to assist the Niagara Falls Police Department as they investigate, Richard Sabin, district manger, of CRB Holdings Inc/ Tim Hortons said.