Falls police are seeking witnesses in connection with murder at Jordan Gardens

Feb. 22—NIAGARA FALLS — For the second time in a month, folks living in the North End gathered around flickering candles, this time at the intersection of 22nd Street and LaSalle Avenue, to pray for an end to gun violence on the Cataract City's streets.

The victim they mourned on Tuesday was a 16-year-old Falls teen who was killed by a gunshot wound to his chest during an incident in Jordan Gardens Monday night.

Falls patrol officers responded to Jordan Gardens around 8:30 p.m. for a report of "shots fired" and found the victim Elijah Lopez laying on the grass in front of a townhome there. Falls firefighters and EMTs performed CPR on the victim and he was taken by ambulance to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

Detectives with the Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division (CID) said they were investigating a report that the victim and other teens may have been involved in a fight before the gunfire rang out. On Tuesday, investigators confirmed that there had been "a disturbance among a bunch of young people that led up to (the shooting)."

A car that left the scene immediately after the shooting was stopped by New York State Police troopers but then determined to have not been tied in the incident. In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, Falls Police Crime Scene Unit investigators could be observed collecting evidence in and around the area where Lopez was found.

Law enforcement sources also said that detectives were canvassing Jordan Gardens for possible witnesses and looking for security or surveillance camera video that may have captured the shooting. Investigators have reportedly been reviewing a video, believed to have been shot on a cell phone before the shooting, that appears to show a woman in Jordan Gardens carrying what appears to be a rife or shotgun.

Falls Police at one point Monday night requested the assistance of other law enforcement agencies as a large crowd, described as "emotionally charged", gathered in the area around the crime scene. No additional incidents were reported as a result of the crowd.

Police also reported a brief disturbance at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center after the victim was taken there.

CID detectives said their investigation is "active and ongoing" and asked for help from the public. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact detectives at (716) 286-4553 or the police general information number at (716) 286-4711.