Falls police get several guns off the street with pair of arrests

Jun. 18—Falls police charged two men with illegal gun possession this week while investigating a pair of incidents.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, officers on patrol spotted a grey Buick with dark-tinted windows and blue tinted headlights speeding down the 1900 block of 18th Street. While trying to catch up to the vehicles, officers said they were informed there had just been a shooting in the 2100 block of North Avenue.

As the car turned into the 1800 block alley between Linwood and Willow avenues, officers said it slowed briefly and a man carrying a multi-colored backpack jumped from the car and began running. He was caught in the 1600 block of Willow after a brief chase at which point officers noticed he no longer had the backpack.

Identified as Diamond W. Ubiles, 25, 1914 16th St., he denied having a backpack when asked where it was and told police he was just leaving a corner store on 18th Street when he saw police and ran.

Officers searched the area and found the backpack in a nearby yard. A search turned up two guns inside.

Ubiles was charged with two felony counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Officers noted that surveillance footage was found showing Ubiles leaving the suspect vehicle with the backpack.

About 6:15 p.m. Thursday Falls police received a tip that a city man with a handgun was walking down Pine Avenue.

The suspect was located while officers searched Pine and officers pulled up and spoke with the man.

Wayne A. Tabb, 39, 1570 Buffalo Ave., told them he was on parole and officers said he complied with being patted down to search for weapons. When an officer said they felt the suspected handle of a handgun they said Tabb tried to run from the scene but was tackled a short distance away. He was handcuffed after a brief struggle.

When he was rolled over, officers removed a Ruger P95 9-mm pistol from his waistband. A check determined the weapon had not been stolen.

Tab was charged with a felony county of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and resisting arrest.