Falls police, SPCA investigating dogs abandoned at Hyde Park Boulevard home

Jan. 17—Charges are being sought following the discovery of seven dogs abandoned at a home on Hyde Park Boulevard Tuesday.

Investigators responded to the home after receiving complaints that the dogs were abandoned. The home was reported to be in deplorable condition with clutter, trash and animal feces throughout. Investigators at the scene noted that this was probably one of the worst abandonment cases they have ever seen.

Niagara Falls Police Animal Control Officer Donny Booth and Niagara County SPCA Investigators Eric Salisbury and Jon Bondi rescued the six dogs — an adult male and female and five puppies.

Abandonment and animal cruelty charges are expected to be pursued in the ongoing investigation.