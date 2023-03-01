Falls police step up efforts to combat gun violence with patrols, citizen encounters, weapons seizures and arrests

Mar. 1—As the 2015 Dodge Dart sped down 18th Street at around 9:35 p.m. Friday, Falls Police Patrol Officers Ian Sitek and Bill LaRue paid close attention.

The two officers were working a Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative and had been detailed to an area of the city where firearms incidents have been an ongoing concern.

In a report, Sitek wrote that the vehicle was traveling southbound on 18th Street, "at a high rate of speed toward us." As the officers tried to identify the driver, they said he "attempted to shield his face by tucking his chin into his left shoulder."

What the driver didn't know was that Sitek and LaRue had intelligence, gathered by the Niagara County Crime Analysis Center (NICAC) and other sources, that the usual operator of the Dodge Dart was Syveon A. Ralands. The officers were also aware that Ralands had a suspended non-driver's license ID and an arrest warrant issued by the Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division (CID).

The officers turned their patrol vehicle around, just in time to watch the Dodge Dart fail to stop at the intersection of 18th Street and Pierce Avenue. Sitek and LaRue activated their emergency lights and attempted to stop the vehicle.

When the driver pulled over, the two officers got out of their patrol car and and approached the Dodge Dart. That's when the driver pulled away, accelerating to a high rate of speed.

Sitek and LaRue gave chase. In his report, Sitek writes that the "vehicle fled all throughout the downtown area."

As the vehicle reached the area of train tracks, on 24th Street, the driver again pulled over. Sitek and LaRue watched the driver's side door of the vehicle fly open and saw a a "tall, heavy set male" begin running on the tracks."

Sitek said he was able to identify the fleeing driver as Ralands.

What followed was a foot chase, with Sitek in pursuit of Ralands over what was described as "extremely icy" ground. At one point, Ralands stumbled and dropped a white backpack, then pushed what police later believed was a handgun back into his hoodie.

Sitek fell, hard on the ice, and last sight of Ralands. But he recovered the backpack.

Inside, officers found "multiple rounds of loose 9 mm and 45 caliber ammunition." Moments later, LaRue, and Detective Steve Kerfoot, took Ralands into custody on Duane Avenue.

Two Niagara County Sheriff's Office K-9 units responded to search the train tracks where Ralands had been running, but they found no firearms.

Falls Police Superintendent John Faso said that encounter, with its chase and ammunition recovery, is representative of much of the work that patrol officers and detectives have been engaged in since mid-January when new funding for the GIVE initiative first arrived from New York state.

"The goal is to eliminate gun violence," Faso said bluntly. "It's a concern in the community and it's the prime concern of the Niagara Falls Police Department also."

The concept of GIVE is straight forward. Dedicated extra patrols, using data generated by NICAC, focus on designated "hot spots" associated with gun violence.

Officers and detectives also look to engage with individuals on what they refer to as the "Top Offenders" list in an effort to direct them away from gun violence.

"The officers have this information. The individuals on the list are known to be involved in gun violence," Faso said.

Since the mid-January rollout of the initiative, detectives in the Narcotics & Intelligence Division have executed three search warrants that have resulted in the seizure of 7 handguns. CID detectives working on GIVE have recovered two handguns and a long gun while making an arrest in one recent homicide case and investigating a second murder involving a juvenile victim.

Patrol officers have also seized 7 handguns while working GIVE operations, including one gun taken from a juvenile. The dedicated GIVE patrols have led to 118 traffic stops, 207 "citizen encounters" and interactions with 21 of the city's "Top Offenders".

The officers have made 21 criminal arrests, with what Faso said where multiple felony and misdemeanor charges as a result. As in the case with Ralands, Faso said Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti and deputies from his office have frequently been involved in the GIVE partols.

"(Filicetti) has given us amazing support by assigning deputies to GIVE," Faso said. "The cooperation has been seamless."

While praising the work of his officers and detectives, "They really put the work in when they're out there," Faso said GIVE will not be going away any time soon.

"It is an ongoing effort, with no end date," the police superintendent said. "And the governor has announced there will be even more funding for GIVE in the coming state budget."