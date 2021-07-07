Falls records 10th homicide of '21

Jul. 7—NIAGARA FALLS — Witnesses said the rat-tat-tat-tat-tat of gunfire work them from their sleep Tuesday morning.

When they investigated the sounds, they found a man lying in the hallway of a home at 1028 South Ave., bleeding heavily. When Falls police patrol officers responded to the call of "man down and bleeding", at 4:55 a.m, they discovered the city's 10th homicide victim of 2021.

The victim, Ahmed McCray, 42, had been shot multiple times in his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

McCray was found near a basement apartment in the building, which has been a frequent source of police calls. By late morning, around 11:50 a.m., detectives with the Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division and Crime Scene Unit had returned to the location armed with a search warrant for the apartment.

CSU detectives collected additional evidence, but did not comment in the nature of what was seized. Detectives only said that their investigation of the murder is ongoing and at no arrests have been made.

An outpouring of grief was posted to McCray's Facebook page. The page also contained pleas from family and friends for people to come forward with information about what may have triggered McCray;'s death.

Investigators are seeking help from the public. They are asking anyone with information regarding the incident contact them at 264-3538 or 513-673.

These are emergency numbers that are in use because the city's main phone system remains temporarily out of service.