Falls rescue mission in need of clothing items for the homeless

Nov. 23—As winter weather approaches, the Niagara Gospel Mission, located at 1317 Portage Road in Niagara Falls, always has the same need: New or gently used articles of clothing.

Executive Director Tom McLaughlin said the mission always welcomes donations of articles of clothing and is especially appreciative this time of year when people drop off new or used coats, hats, gloves or scarves.

"There's always a need for us to get coats and gloves and things like that as the weather gets cold," McLaughlin said.

The mission accepts donations of clothing and other items at the mission itself. McLaughlin said people can drive up and bring the items into the mission themselves or staff will help unload their cars.

Mission representatives will also visit people's houses to pick up items if that's their preference.

To make arrangements to drop off donated items or have them picked up, contact the mission at 716-205-8805.

"We can use all kinds of clothing," McLaughlin said.

The mission also welcome monetary donations from community members as it continues its core mission of providing shelter and other forms of assistance to homeless men in the Falls. McLaughlin and the mission's board are continuing to raise funds for ongoing efforts to open the shelter's gymnasium to area youth and to open a shelter for homeless women at the Portage Road facility.

Donations can be made by calling the number above or by visiting the mission's website at https://niagaragospelmission.org/give/.

During the Thanksgiving season, the Gospel Rescue Mission also conducts its Feed the Falls initiative, handing out more than 1,000 meals to the needy in the city.

Volunteers from all over Western New York will come into the Niagara Gospel Mission to package Thanksgiving meals on Wednesday evening and Thanksgiving morning.

"I love that we can bless the people of Niagara Falls, especially the elderly who are all alone," said Donna Steven, the mission's volunteer coordinator. "It is such an encouragement to see the community come together to support those in need."