Falls Salvation Army reaches red kettle campaign goal

Dec. 27—The Niagara Falls Salvation Army closed its annual Red Kettle fundraising campaign on Saturday by eclipsing its goal by $500.

Major Andrew Murray with the Falls Salvation Army described 2023 as "historic" in terms of donations raised at Red Kettle stands in the Falls area in the run-up to the Christmas holiday weekend.

"I'm amazed at the community response," Murray said. "I'm almost overwhelmed by the community response."

Murray said the cause was aided by a matching grant from territorial headquarters that matched donations made at kettle stands on Dec. 16. The campaign also got a boost from a trio of last-minute donations made on Saturday by three individuals who separately dropped 10, $100 bills into red kettles on the final day of collections.

"In the end, we beat our target by $500," Murray said. "It happened on the last day at the last minute. The people were wonderful. We had a great kettle campaign. It really was amazing."

Murray said this year's fundraising effort was also helped by unseasonably mild weather unlike last year at this time when Western New York was snowed under by the Blizzard of '22. Last year's Red Kettle campaign lost the two days before Christmas due to inclement weather. This year, Murray said, having the two days back helped.

"The weather was much more on our side this year," he said. "We had two extra days at the end. Those two extra days were really very very good days."

All funds raised during the 2023 campaign will be used to support the Falls Salvation Army food pantry, rental assistance and other programs in 2024.

"It doesn't give us a lot of room for expansion because it's where we are," Murray said. "If we get some year-end donations that can impact the budget and we can expand programs, that would be amazing."

While the Red Kettle campaign officially closed on Saturday, year-end donations are still being accepted. Individuals who are interested in making donations are encouraged to send checks by mail to The Niagara Falls Salvation Army, 7018 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls, New York 14304. Donations are also accepted in person at the Salvation Army office during regular business hours, Monday through Friday. For more information, call the office at 716-283-7697.