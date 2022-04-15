Falls shooting suspect charged

Apr. 15—A Falls teen, accused in a shooting incident at the City Market on Tuesday afternoon, is out of custody and being transported to an unconfirmed but reportedly un-secure location by representatives of a state child welfare agency.

Members of the Falls Police Emergency Response Team (ERT) and detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division executed arrest and search warrants about 7 a.m. Thursday at an apartment building on the 1000 block of 19th Street, and took Krestain M. Watson into custody. Watson, 18, 1004 19th St., was charged with one count each of second-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges during an arraignment before City Court Judge Diane Vitello. Over the strenuous objections of police and Niagara County prosecutors, who had asked the judge to set bail in the case at $50,000, Vitello ordered Watson released on his own recognizance to the county probation department and directed only that he be placed on an ankle monitor.

Watson was transported to the Niagara County jail for processing and placement of the ankle monitor by probation officers. While Watson was processed, probation officers indicated that they would detain him on a violation because he is currently on probation for his involvement in an auto theft ring that operated in the Falls, Buffalo and Amherst.

Law enforcement sources said Watson was then expected to be transferred to a secure youth detention facility in Buffalo, but before that could take place, representatives of the New York State Office of Children and Family Services arrived at the jail and announced that they would take Watson to an un-secure residential center in Monroe County.

Watson was taken from the jail without an ankle monitor.

The charges against Watson stem from a mid Tuesday shooting in the City Market on Pine Avenue. Falls Police patrol officers responded, at about 3:25 p.m., to a report of a "man shot." When they arrived, they found a 16-year-old victim who had a gun shot wound to his arm. The teen was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment. He has since been released.

Crime Scene Unit detectives said they recovered three spent shell casings on the east side of the market property.

Detectives are reportedly still working on determining the motive for the shooting. Sources have said that a personal dispute or disagreement between the victim and a member of Watson's immediate family may have triggered the gun violence.