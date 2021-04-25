Falls shot in chest as police respond to shooting incidents

Apr. 25—Following a pair of shootouts in the city on Saturday afternoon, Niagara Falls police are investigating an early Sunday morning incident that left a man with a gunshot wound to the chest on the 1800 block of Ferry Avenue.

Police were called to the area about 2 a.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired and found the 31-year-old city man who had been shot in the chest. He was rushed to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and then transferred Erie County Medical Center.

Falls officials said he was still being treated late Sunday morning but the severity of his injuries were unknown.

The matter is still under investigation but anyone with information is asked to call Niagara Falls Police Department Detectives at 286-4553.

Falls police had responded to a pair of apparent shootouts in the city on Saturday afternoon as well.

Just after 1 p.m., police responded to reports of shots heard in the 1100 block of LaSalle Avenue.

Once on scene, officers located several spent bullet casings, at least one live round as well as a projectile scattered in the roadway. Officers also located a vehicle that was hit by gunfire.

While investigating that scene, officers responded to another incident of shots heard nearby. This time in the area of 15th and Whitney Avenue. Officer responded to that scene and located 10 bullet casings in the 1500 block alleyway between Whitney and Pierce avenues.

Officers reported that two males were shooting at another male from the alleyway. The male was reportedly standing in front of a house on Pierce Avenue. The incident was caught on nearby surveillance video, according to reports from the scene.

In addition two houses on Pierce Avenue were struck by gunfire.