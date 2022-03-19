Falls store clerk charged in shooting

Mar. 19—A convenience store clerk faces a trio of felony charges in connection with the assault and shooting of a customer in a disputer over a leaky container of milk.

Falls police said Antonio D. Porter, Jr., 36, of the Falls, turned himself in to Criminal Investigation Division detectives on Friday. He was charged with two counts of second-degree assault and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Porter pleaded not guilty to the charges during an arraignment in Falls City Court and was jailed in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Falls Police patrol officers said they responded, just before 4 a.m. Monday, to a report of an assault in a convenience store in the 2300 block of Hyde Park Boulevard. When they arrived, officers said they found a 32-year-old woman suffering from a cut on her head.

The victim told police that she and her boyfriend had been involved in an argument with the store's clerk, later identified as Porter, over a container of milk. The woman said she had purchased the milk at the store and then discovered that the container was leaking.

While trying to return the leaky container, the victim said she and her boyfriend became involved in an argument with Porter. The argument turned into a physical confrontation and the victim said Porter hit her over the head with an unknown object.

Police said EMTs arrived to treat the victim, who also had complained of "shoulder pain." EMTs then discovered that the victim had also been shot in her neck and shoulder area.

A spent bullet was reportedly recovered on the woman's hoodie. The victim was taken to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo for treatment of her non-life threatening wounds.

She was treated and released from ECMC.