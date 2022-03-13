Falls suspect takes manslaughter plea

Mar. 13—A Falls man has pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge in connection with the stabbing death of another man in his Cedar Avenue apartment.

John Moore, 60, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter during a hearing Wednesday before Niagara County Court Judge John Ottaviano. In return for taking the plea deal from prosecutors, Ottaviano told Moore he would sentence him to no more than 15 years in prison.

Moore admitted to stabbing to death William Harrison, 69, during an altercation inside Harrison's Cedar Avenue apartment on Nov. 14, 2020. At the time of the murder Moore was serving a three-year probation sentence in connection with a March 2018 domestic assault in the Falls. He had been charged with criminal contempt for violating a restraining order. In that incident, Moore was accused of throwing a chair at a woman, leaving her with a fractured rib.

Moore, a veteran, suffered a mental breakdown in the courtroom of retired Niagara County Court Judge Sara Sheldon in August 2018 and was hospitalized at the Rochester Psychiatric Center after Sheldon found him not competent to stand trial.

After being treated, he was released and found competent in early 2019. He pleaded guilty to felony counts of first-degree criminal contempt and attempting to bribe a witness.

Sheldon, with the agreement of the DA's office and the Niagara County Public Defender's Office, which represented Moore, placed him on interim probation in effort to find him treatment for his mental health and substance abuse issues.

Prosecutors said Sheldon kept a "close watch" on Moore, with frequent court appearances to monitor his progress. In September 2020, Sheldon sentenced him to three years of probation after allowing him to withdraw his felony pleas and plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge.

On the day of the homicide, investigators said that Moore and a female friend had spent much of the day drinking heavily in Harrison's apartment at Niagara Towers in the 900 block of Cedar Avenue. Just after 4:30 p.m. that day, Falls police were called to the apartment for a report of an altercation inside.

Moore's friend told police that he and Harrison had begun to argue and that Moore had attacked Harrison by repeatedly stabbing him with a knife. The woman reportedly jumped on Moore and stabbed him in the head in an effort to stop the attack.

Harrison was declared dead at the scene.

Moore was taken into custody by Falls police and rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Police said Moore served a four-year prison term from 2007 to 2011 for hitting another man with a beer bottle during an altercation on Third Street in the Falls.