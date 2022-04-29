Falls teen sentenced in Buffalo stabbing

Apr. 29—A Falls teens has been sentenced for fatally stabbing another teenager during a fight at the downtown Buffalo bus station.

The unidentified 19-year-old woman was sentenced to an indeterminate prison term of 1 1/3 to 4 years by Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan. The teen was 17 at the time of the crime and was granted youthful offender status.

She received the maximum possible sentence.

Prosecutors said on May 29, 2020 the teen fatally stabbed another teenager around 8:30 p.m. during an altercation at the Ellicott Street bus station. The victim, a 17-year-old female, also from Niagara Falls, died from a single stab wound to her upper chest.

The teenage defendant pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter, the only charge in the grand jury indictment against her, handed down on Jan. 5.