Falls teens charged after video attack hits social media

Apr. 7—A pair of juveniles who were involved in an attack in the City of Niagara Falls that was recorded on video and posted on social media are now facing charges.

A release issued by Niagara Falls City Administrator Anthony Restaino said the incident occurred Tuesday afternoon in the 2500 block of Niagara Street and resulted in a 17-year-old male victim sustaining minor injuries.

Two male suspects, ages 15 and 16, were both charged on Friday following an investigation by the Niagara Falls Police Department. The teen suspects were both charged with assault in the third degree. Under state law, city officials said both teens were issued appearance tickets to report to Niagara County Probation Department.

Due to the ages of the suspects their names were not released by city hall.