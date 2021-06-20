Falls woman admits insurance fraud

Jun. 20—BUFFALO — A Falls woman pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud a health insurance company during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Buffalo.

Francine Kendzia, 43, pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud before U.S. District Court Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Federal prosecutors said that between January 2015 and November 2017, while working at a Falls pharmacy, Kendzia and others submitted fraudulent prescription claims. The scheme reportedly involved submitting reimbursement claims for prescriptions Kendzia and other conspirators said had been called in by a medical provider.

The prescriptions were never ordered and never filled.

As a result of the scheme, an insurance company paid MacLeod's Pharmacy $39,703.12 for the fake prescriptions.

Kendzia is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 13.