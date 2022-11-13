Falls woman admits to more than $500,000 theft from investment firm

1
Rick Pfeiffer, Lockport Union-Sun & Journal, N.Y.
·2 min read

Nov. 13—BUFFALO — A Falls woman has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $500,000 from a Buffalo-based investment firm.

Jennifer Campbell, 47, of the Falls, entered her plea to a single count of wire fraud during a Wednesday afternoon hearing before U.S. District Court Judge Lawrence Vilardo. She faces a potential maximum prison term of 20 years behind vars and a fine of $250,000 when she is sentenced by Vilardo on Feb. 27.

Campbell had been indicted by a federal grand jury, in June, on 23 counts of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Federal prosecutors said Campbell was employed as the office manager and chief compliance officer of an investment advisory firm based in Buffalo. Those roles gave Campbell access to client accounts with the firm.

In laying out their case against Campbell, before her plea, the prosecutors told Vilardo that between November 2018 and May 2021, she used her access to the client accounts to steal over $500,000 from both clients of the firm and from the firm itself. The government lawyers said Campbell wrote checks from the client and firm accounts by forging the signatures of either the client or a principal at the firm, and then deposited the checks into her own personal bank account.

Campbell was also accused of taking steps to conceal the thefts. Prosecutors said she sent a victim a falsified account statement showing a balance of approximately $148,000 in their account, when the account had an actual balance of only $93.

Prosecutors also said that Campbell took funds from a client and transferred them to the bank account of another victim, who believed that the funds she received were a distribution from her investment account.

When anti-money laundering and financial crimes personnel at the firm's broker-dealer begun to raise questions about some of Campbell's transactions, prosecutors said she "diverted emails" sent to the investment firm's principals to alert them of the potential fraud.

To stop the inquiries, Campbell reportedly sent several emails, using the email account of a firm principal, to the broker-dealer's investigators, that included false statements and fake documentation, in an effort to make her transactions appear legitimate.

Recommended Stories

  • Palestinian leader says he must deal with Netanyahu despite no peace prospects

    Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Sunday he would have to deal with Benjamin Netanyahu, the former Israeli Prime Minister who won reelection this month, even though he believed Netanyahu was not interested in making peace. "I knew Netanyahu for a long time, since the 1990s ... He is a man who doesn't believe in peace but I have no other choice but to deal with him," Abbas told Palestine Television. The Palestinian leader, whose authority has limited control in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, said there must be a peaceful resolution to the decades-long conflict.

  • Chevron's (NYSE:CVX) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

    Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key...

  • Tapped to head new hard-right government, Netanyahu pledges Israeli unity

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received an official mandate on Sunday to form a new government and pledged that he would seek national consensus after an election in which Jewish far-rightists surged, drawing concern at home and abroad. Tasking Netanyahu with building the next coalition, President Isaac Herzog noted that Israel's longest-serving premier had received enough recommendations from like-minded parties to secure 64 of parliament's 120 seats. That puts the conservative Netanyahu on the path to one of the most stable governments in years, after an 18-month hiatus during which he was replaced by a rare but fragile alliance of centrist, liberal, nationalist and Arab politicians.

  • Authorities confirm Takeoff death, seek additional information from shooting

    Rapper Takeoff died early Tuesday after being shot following a private party, said Troy Finner, chief of police at the Houston Police Department.

  • Residents hurt jumping from windows during Fort Worth apartment fire; over 25 displaced

    Eight apartments were destroyed and multiple others were heavily damaged.

  • 15 Biggest Mexican Companies in 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 15 biggest Mexican companies in 2022. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 biggest Mexican companies in 2022. Mexico is a developing economy with the potential to be a major economy in the coming decades, but it is […]

  • Negotiations with Russian Federation may resume in second half of 2023, according to Servant of People party head

    David Arakhamiia, head of the Servant of the People parliamentary party, believes that an opportunity to resume negotiations with the Russian Federation may appear in the second half of 2023. Source: Arakhamiia on air during the national 24/7 newscast on Saturday; quoted on Telegram Quote from Arakhamiia: In answer to the question of when it will be possible to talk about negotiations with the Russian Federation: "Honestly, I believe that it will be when the electoral cycles start working in bot

  • 2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    One's a growth stock and the other pays a dividend but both of these healthcare businesses have what it takes to reliably outperform.

  • Takeo Spikes announces top six teams following Tennessee-Missouri game

    Takeo Spikes announces his top six college football teams following the Tennessee-Missouri game.

  • Tyreek Hill says he didn’t intend praise of Tua Tagovailoa to slight Patrick Mahomes

    Tyreek Hill was effusive in his praise of Tua Tagovailoa after the Chiefs traded the star receiver to Miami. Some thought Hill went too far this summer when he said Tagovailoa is more accurate than Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes even expressed “a little” surprise at Hill’s comparison of his old quarterback with his new quarterback. But [more]

  • Stonewall urges employers to give trans staff two email addresses so they can swap gender identities

    Stonewall is urging employers to let staff have two email addresses to swap gender identities on different days, The Telegraph can reveal.

  • Israel's Netanyahu officially tapped to form government

    Israel's president officially tapped former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a government on Sunday, opening the door for the likely return to power of the long-serving leader after a one-year hiatus. With Netanyahu comes what's expected to be Israel's most right-wing coalition ever. Elections earlier this month indicated a clear win for Netanyahu and his ultra-Orthodox and ultranationalist allies and ended the short-lived, ideologically-diverse government that had ousted him last year after Netanyahu's 12 consecutive years in power.

  • Crypto Fund Galois Capital Has Half of Its Capital Trapped on FTX

    According to co-founder Kevin Zhou, the locked funds total around $40 million.

  • 'Like a 1930s Dictator': Vitalik Buterin Lays Into Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX

    FTX's ignominious collapse was inevitable, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said at LaBitConf Friday.

  • Crypto.com Holds 20% of Its Reserves in Meme Token SHIB

    Amid questions over holdings, Crypto.com shares its data—and a major meme token makes up a big chunk of its reserves.

  • QBs Stafford, Murray ruled out for Cards' visit to LA

    Quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Kyler Murray will not play in the Los Angeles Rams' game against the Arizona Cardinals. Both teams also will be without their starting left tackles Sunday at SoFi Stadium with Alaric Jackson and D.J. Humphries both ruled out because of injuries. John Wolford is expected to start behind center for the Rams (3-5), while Colt McCoy takes over for the Cardinals (3-6).

  • Musk Says Everyone Thought FTX's Bankman-Fried Was 'Walking on Water'

    How did 30-year-old Sam Bankman-Fried manage to make his cryptocurrency empire look solid, if not the most financially sound firm in the fledgling cryptocurrency industry? The question has haunted the industry and the business community since FTX, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, imploded on November 8, urgently requesting the help of its great rival Binance to try to honor its obligations. "As a result of corporate due diligence, as well as the latest news reports regarding mishandled customer funds and alleged US agency investigations, we have decided that we will not pursue the potential acquisition of http://FTX.com," Zhao said in a message posted on Twitter.

  • Capt. Hollywood: The ex-LAPD boss who tipped off CBS to Moonves assault claim

    The actions of former Cmdr. Cory Palka, a 34-year veteran of the LAPD who mingled with celebrities, are under scrutiny.

  • Eagles' Robert Quinn can achieve an NFL first he'd rather avoid while living in a hotel

    Robert Quinn can become the first player to accomplish this feat since the NFL went to a uniform schedule in 1933.

  • South China Sea code of conduct harder to negotiate in more 'complicated' situation, think tank says

    A more "complicated" situation is making it harder for Beijing to negotiate a long-awaited code of conduct on the disputed South China Sea with Asean members, according to a Chinese think tank. Wu Shicun, president of the National Institute for South China Sea Studies, said it had been more difficult than anticipated to reach a consensus on the code because of divisions over contentious issues as well as interference by the US. "The goals and demands of the negotiating countries have changed, th