Falls woman admits thefts from U.S. Postal Service

Jun. 21—BUFFALO — A Niagara Falls woman has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $90,000 from the U.S. Postal Service.

Lisa Mesler, 55, entered her plea to a charge of theft of government money during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Buffalo before District Court Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

Federal prosecutors said that between October 2017 and June 2018, Mesler, who worked as the branch manager of the U.S. Post Office Station in Cheektowaga, stole $63,265.96 from the cash register drawers of other postal employees that she supervised. Investigators said Mesler stole money on 53 different occasions.

She was also, accused of stealing stamps, on multiple occasions, during that same time period. The value of the stolen stamps was $28,265.30.

Mesler is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 13.