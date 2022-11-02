Falls woman charged with fatally striking pedestrian on Route 13 in Bristol Township

A driver from Falls Township is accused of striking and killing a New Jersey man as he walked along Route 13 in Bristol Township earlier this year, according to police.

Last week, Deseree Davis was arraigned on charges alleging she struck and killed 51-year-old Ronald Grishaber and did not stop to help him on April 8.

Davis, 33, is charged with accidents involving death or personal injury, which is a felony, as well as a misdemeanor offenses of accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly license and summary traffic offenses.

She remains free on $50,000 unsecured bail.

Bristol Township police said Grishaber, of Trenton, was found dead, laying partially in the left lane and the shoulder of the northbound lane in the 6900 block of Bristol Pike around 11:15 p.m.

While on the scene, investigators discovered vehicle parts that belonged to a Cadillac. Shortly after, a family member of Davis' contacted police and told them that Davis had hit something on the road, according to court documents.

Investigators spoke to Davis, who told them she was driving on Route 13 when an unknown object, which she thought was a deer, came from the right side of the road police said.

Davis said she stopped her car, got out, and looked around, but did not see anything and left, according to charging documents.

Investigators looked at her Cadillac sedan and found damage on the driver's side, police said. There was blood smeared down the driver's side window, according to court documents.

A camera at a nearby business captured the crash on video, police said. The video showed the car hitting Grishaber and not stopping in the direct area of the crash, according to officials.

Grishaber was a longtime Trenton-area resident who had a career in construction, according to his obituary.

A message left for Davis' attorney was not immediately returned. Her preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 7.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Falls woman charged with fatally striking NJ man on Route 13 in Bristol Township