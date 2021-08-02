Falls woman driving with three children charged with felony DWI

Aug. 1—A Niagara Falls woman was charged with felony DWI under the Leandra's Law statute following a Saturday traffic stop in Lewiston.

Niagara County Sheriff's officials said Kristina M. Mottorn, 32, of Niagara Falls, was stopped on Saunders Settlement Road at Buffalo Street in the Town of Lewiston about 10 p.m. Saturday for erratic driving.

A sheriff's deputy said Mottorn was traveling with three young children and following field sobriety tests, it was determined she was intoxicated. She was charged with aggravated DWI, DWI, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest and several vehicle and traffic violations.

The children were turned over to a family member.

Mottorn submitted to a chemical breath test and her BAC was determined to be 0.22%. Mottorn was remanded to the Niagara County Jail pending her arraignment.