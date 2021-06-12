Falls woman hit by gunfire, companion charged with gun possession

Jun. 12—Niagara Falls police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting incident on the 600 block of 19th Street in which a city woman suffered a gunshot wound.

Police were called to a gas station in the area bout 2:15 a.m. for a report of a person shot and found a 32-year-old woman with a gunshot wound and bleeding heavily. Police officers began treating the woman until Niagara Falls firefighters and an ambulance crew could arrive on scene.

The woman was taken to Erie County Medical Center and was listed in stable condition later Saturday morning.

During the course of the shooting investigation, police determined that a man that was with the victim had retrieved his own handgun and returned fire during the incident. The handgun he used was recovered at the scene.

Anthony Hill, 31, of Niagara Falls, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property after it was discovered that the gun had been reported stolen out of Ohio.

Hill was arraigned Saturday morning and is currently being held on $20,000 bail as well as a parole detainer.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and at this time no other arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Niagara Falls Police Department at 286-4553 or 286-4711.