Falls woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in deal with prosecutors

Jun. 16—LOCKPORT — A Falls woman pleaded guilty Friday morning in a plea deal with prosecutors to killing her boyfriend during what has been described as a "domestic incident" in January 2022.

Chevelle Sherrill, 44, entered her plea to a single count of first-degree manslaughter during a brief hearing before Niagara County Court Judge John Ottaviano.

As part of the plea deal, Ottaviano committed to sentencing Sherrill to no more than 20 years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision.

Sherrill is being held at the Niagara County Jail pending her sentencing on Aug. 17.

A Niagara County grand jury indicted Sherrill on a single count of second-degree murder in the killing of Calvin Wroten, 48. He shared an apartment with Sherrill in the 500 block of Hyde Park Boulevard.

Falls Police patrol officers said they responded to a "check the welfare" call, at about 12:45 p.m. Jan. 5, 2022, at a three-unit apartment building at 511 Hyde Park Blvd., directly across from the former Falls Police headquarters.

When the officers arrived, they said they found blood evidence in a hallway and then "forced entry" into the apartment shared by Sherrill and Wroten.

Inside, police said they found Sherrill suffering from stab wounds, while Wroten was discovered dead. Detectives said that the couple had been involved in an "altercation."

An autopsy showed that Wroten died from a single gunshot wound, caused by a shotgun blast. Sherrill admitted that she fired the fatal shot.

Police said Sherrill had cut wounds to her stomach and wrists when they arrived. However, detectives said the wounds appeared to be self-inflicted.

Sherrill was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center by ambulance before being transferred to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo.

After being treated for her wounds, Sherrill was held for more than a week for additional treatments and evaluation. At the time police declined to say what the additional treatment entailed.

The slaying of Wroten was the first homicide in the Falls in 2022.