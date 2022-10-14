Falls woman seeks to withdraw guilty plea in November 2020 murder case

Oct. 14—LOCKPORT — A Falls woman, facing a prison sentence of 25 years to life, is asking a Niagara County Court judge to let her withdraw her guilty plea in a 2020 murder case.

Tramaine S. Sanchez, 26, pleaded guilty in June 2021 to charges of second-degree murder and second-degree conspiracy in the stabbing death of Kenneth Walaszek during a confrontation in Packard Court in November 2020. She has now filed a motion to withdraw that plea with a new judge in her case, Niagara County Court Judge John Ottaviano.

The basis for her request to withdraw her plea could not immediately be determined.

Sanchez originally pleaded guilty in Niagara County Youth Court before Niagara Falls City Court Judge Diane Vitello, who presides over the county youth court. As part of the plea deal with prosecutors, Vitello told Sanchez she would cap her potential prison sentence for her plea at 25 years to life.

Although Sanchez is not an eligible youth under state law, her case was in youth court because she was indicted by a Niagara County grand jury along with two then-17-year-old co-defendants.

One of the teen co-defendants, a female, has also pleaded guilty, before Vitello, to charges of second-degree murder and second-degree conspiracy. In return for that plea, Vitello agreed to cap the girl's sentence at 20 years to life in prison.

She is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 15, but her defense attorney has recently filed a motion with Vitello seeking to further reduce her prison time. The teen is arguing for a reduced sentence under a section of the state penal law that allows for sentence adjustments for defendants who were victims of domestic violence.

The teen has reportedly claimed that she was being trafficked by Sanchez. That claim led Sanchez to seek to have her sentencing handled by a different judge than Vitello.

The second teen, a male, pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree assault and was originally sentenced by Vitello to a term of probation. the teen was found to have violated his probation and was resentenced to a two-year prison term.

He is currently awaiting sentence.

The names of the teenage defendants are being withheld under New York's Raise the Age Law.

Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division and Juvenile Division detectives took Sanchez and the two juveniles into custody three days after the Nov. 16, 2020 stabbing death of Walaszek. Walaszek, 52, of the Falls, was reportedly lured to Sanchez's Packard Court apartment by one of the teens, who was related to him.

When Walaszek knocked on the door of Sanchez's apartment, at about 11:40 p.m., detectives said Sanchez answered the door and stabbed him multiple times in the chest.

Falls Police patrol officers responded to what had been originally reported as a domestic incident and found Walaszek's body lying on the pavement in front of Sanchez's apartment. He was pronounced dead at the scene.