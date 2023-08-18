Falls woman sentenced to 20 years in prison for guilty plea in murder case

Aug. 18—LOCKPORT — A Falls woman will serve a sentence of 20 years in prison for killing her boyfriend during what was described as a "domestic incident" in January 2022.

Niagara County Court Judge John Ottaviano handed down the sentence Thursday to Chevelle Sherrill, 44, for her guilty plea to a single count of first-degree manslaughter in the slaying of Calvin Wroten.

Sherrill took the plea as part of a deal with prosecutors.

During her plea hearing in June, Ottaviano told Sherrill he would sentence her to no more than 20 years behind bars, followed by five years of post-release supervision.

A Niagara County grand jury indicted Sherrill on a single count of second-degree murder for the killing of Wroten, 48, in the apartment they shared in the 500 block of Hyde Park Boulevard.

Falls Police patrol officers said they responded to a "check the welfare" call, at about 12:45 p.m. Jan. 5, 2022, at a three-unit apartment building at 511 Hyde Park Blvd., directly across from the former Falls Police headquarters.

When the officers arrived, they said they found blood evidence in a hallway and then "forced entry" into Sherrill and Wroten's apartment.

Inside the apartment, police said they found Sherrill suffering from stab wounds, while Wroten was discovered dead. Detectives said that the couple had been involved in an "altercation."

An autopsy showed that Wroten died from a single gunshot wound, caused by a shotgun blast. Sherrill admitted that she had fired the fatal shot.

Police said Sherrill had "cut wounds" to her stomach and wrists when they arrived. Detectives said the wounds appeared to be self-inflicted.

Sherrill was initially transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, before being transferred to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo.

After being treated for her wounds, Sherrill was held for more than a week for additional treatment and evaluation. At the time police declined to say what the additional treatment entailed.