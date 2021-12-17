Falls woman sentenced in fatal crash

Dec. 17—LOCKPORT — A Falls woman, who pleaded guilty to her role in a fatal Fourth of July 2020 car crash, will spend between 4 and 12 years in prison.

That sentence was handed down Thursday by State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr to Breanna Best.

Best, 25, had faced a 54-count grand jury indictment, but pleaded guilty to a single count of aggravated vehicular homicide in a deal with Niagara County prosecutors. At the time of her plea, Kloch told Best that he would sentence her to no more than 4 to 12 years behind bars.

She had faced a potential maximum sentence of 8 1/3 to 25 years.

Best was originally indicted on multiple counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter, aggravated vehicular assault, first-degree vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated.

Falls Police Traffic Division Crash Management Unit investigators determined that Best was speeding, in an unregistered, un-inspected and uninsured 2009 Dodge Avenger, with no driver's license, while three passengers in the vehicle, including Precious Cox, 27, were riding without seat belts on, when she slammed into a home at Porter Road and Hyde Park Boulevard.

Investigators determined that the Dodge was traveling west on Porter Road, at a speed of up to 90 mph, when it continued straight across Hyde Park Boulevard, striking the front porch of the house in the 2000 block of the boulevard. The grinding crash left Cox, who had been sitting in a rear passenger-side seat of the vehicle, severely injured.

She was rushed to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries.

Best was extricated from the vehicle by Falls firefighters and transported by ambulance to the Erie County Medical Center for treatment.

A female front-seat passenger and a female passenger who was in the rear seat on the driver's side of the Avenger were both taken to ECMC the morning of the crash and treated as well.

Prosecutors and investigators said Best driving drunk after a night of partying with her passengers. Before her sentencing, Best told Kloch she was sorry for the "bad choices" she made the night of the crash.