Falls woman sought after abandoned animals rescued

Jun. 16—Falls police are looking for the whereabouts of a city woman following the discovery of a dog and numerous cats and kittens living in deplorable conditions on 19th Street.

Falls Police and Niagara County SPCA animal cruelty investigators responded Friday to the building the woman reportedly used as storage, investigators located a pit bull locked inside a dog crate sitting in his own feces and urine, with no food or water. A few cats were in need of medical attention, with at least one having an open wound behind its ear.

The animals were seized and taken to the Niagara County SPCA for medical attention.

Niagara Falls Police Animal Control Officer Donny Booth and Niagara County SPCA Investigator Eric Salisbury noted that this is not the first animal cruelty incident involving the woman. She faced similar charges in December 2022.

SPCA officials said the woman "disappeared" from the area and left the animals behind. "Thankfully the call came in time to rescue the animals."

Anyone with information is asked to call 716-731-4368 ext 311.