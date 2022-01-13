Fallsburg man charged with murdering woman at home on Loch Sheldrake Road

FALLSBURG — A Fallsburg man has been charged with murder in the strangulation death of a woman.

According to state police, troopers and members of the town of Fallsburg police responded to a report of a domestic incident at a home on Loch Sheldrake Road at 1:45 p.m. Sunday.

When police arrived, they found Marilyn Torres, 61, unconscious on the floor next to a bed. They began life-saving measures before she was taken to a local hospital.

Torres was pronounced dead at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, police said.

According to state police, an investigation revealed that Joseph Detzauer, 37, of Fallsburg, physically assaulted Torres by strangulation, causing her death.

Police did not say whether Detzauer had any relationship to Torres, nor did they say what motivated the attack on Torres.

Detzauer was arraigned Wednesday before Fallsburg Town Justice Robert Scheinman on a charge of second-degree murder, a felony.

He is being held without bail in Sullivan County Jail and is scheduled to reappear in court on Jan. 25.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Joseph Detzauer arrested in killing of Marilyn Torres in Fallsburg