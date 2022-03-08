Fallsburg woman, boyfriend indicted in killing of her 2-year-old daughter in Woodbourne

A Woodbourne woman and her boyfriend have been indicted on criminal charges in the death of her 2-year-old daughter.

Savannah Rubano and Brian Owsinski face felony charges in the death of Amara Campbell, who died from injuries inflicted on her at home on Jan. 25, Fallsburg police said. Owsinski is charged with murdering the girl, and Rubano is accused of recklessly allowing it to happen, as well as allowing endangering her daughter's welfare from November 2020 to January 2022.

Police and the Sullivan County District Attorney's Office on Monday announced indictments against the couple. Owsinski and Rubano were both arraigned in Sullivan County Court on March 4.

Phoenix Lane is off Hasbrouck Road in Woodbourne, a hamlet in the town of Fallsburg.

Woodbourne: Man charged with killing 2-year-old in Fallsburg

Sheriff: Two Republicans running for Orange County position

Schools: Superintendent openings pop up around region

Owsinski, 26, is being held without bail at the Sullivan County Jail and is due back in court on May 2. Rubano, 24, is being held at the jail on $100,000 bail and is due back in court on April 28.

Owsinski has been in jail since January, when he was arrested on a felony charge of second-degree murder after Amara was pronounced dead at Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills in Harris.

According to his indictment, Owsinski is charged with murdering the girl between 2 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 25. Fallsburg police said at the time that they responded, along with EMTs, to a 911 call at a Phoenix Lane home in Woodbourne, a hamlet in Fallsburg, around 5:40 p.m. that day. Amara was unresponsive, they said, and she was declared dead at the hospital.

Owsinski, with "a depraved indifference to human life," according to the indictment, "did recklessly engage in conduct which created a grave risk of serious physical injury or death to Amara Campbell" and which ultimately caused her death.

Rubano was indicted on felony charges of second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide, as well as two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child. She is accused of causing Amara's death through recklessness and criminal negligence.

Story continues

According to the indictment, from Nov. 14, 2020 to Jan. 25, 2022, Rubano "did knowingly act in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of Amara Campbell." During that time, Rubano also "did fail or refuse to exercise reasonable diligence in the control of such child to prevent her from becoming an abused child, a neglected child, a juvenile delinquent or a person in need of supervision," according to the indictment.

Eric Adler and John Ferrara, the lawyers for Rubano and Owsinski, respectively, both declined to comment.

Matt Spillane covers breaking news throughout the Hudson Valley. Click here for his latest stories. Follow him on Twitter @MattSpillane. Check out our latest subscription offers here.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Woodbourne couple indicted in death of 2-year-old Amara Campbell