Falmouth bank to reopen after robbery

The Rockland Trust Bank in Falmouth at 20 Davis Straits will reopen on Monday, two days after a man armed with a handgun robbed the branch on Saturday morning, according to Emily McDonald, vice president and marketing manager for Rockland Trust Bank.

After the robbery, the Falmouth branch remained closed for the remainder of Saturday. According to its website, the location is typically closed on Sundays.

Around 9:10 a.m. on Saturday, a man went into the bank, brandishing a gun and threatening that he carried a bomb, according to accounts from Falmouth Police and the Massachusetts State Police. He fled after a teller handed him an undisclosed amount of money.

Falmouth Police released this surveillance photo of the bank robber holding a hand gun at the Rockland Trust Bank on Davis Straits in Falmouth as it was robbed on Saturday morning around 9 a.m.

Following the robbery, the suspect drove away in a stolen 2019 Ford Flex SUV, said state police spokesperson David Procopio in an email. According to Falmouth police, the car was stolen from a customer.

State police later found the vehicle abandoned on Teaticket Highway in Falmouth.

"After the suspect vehicle was located the State Police Bomb Squad responded to the location and swept the vehicle for potential explosives. No explosives were found," said Procopio in an email to the Times.

Massachusetts State Police officers, and a K-9 team searched the area surrounding the highway with help from a state police helicopter. Procopio also said an FBI-Mass. State Police task force would also join the investigation.

McDonald had previously told the Times there were no injuries during the robbery.

