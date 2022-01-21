Falmouth Coronavirus Rates Rise As State Sees Decline

FALMOUTH, MA — Falmouth's positive coronavirus test rate rose, even as numbers statewide continue to improve, according to the latest municipal-level data released by the Department of Public Health Thursday.

The positive test rate in Falmouth was 19.65 percent, which is well above the statewide rate of 15.03 percent over the same period.

The town had 676 cases in the last two weeks, or 154.8 daily cases per 100,000 residents.

Both the positive rate and the case total increased from last week's report.

The state also reported that Falmouth has 79.7 percent of its residents fully vaccinated, up slightly from the previous week, but the real difference came with how many more residents got the booster. Almost 45 percent of Falmouth residents have gotten the booster, a two percent increase from the previous week.

This article originally appeared on the Falmouth Patch