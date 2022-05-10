Update: A suspect is in custody after hours long standoff in Falmouth

2:43 P.M. UPDATE: The Cape and Islands District Attorney is taking the lead on the investigation with Falmouth Police Detectives assiting.

2:15 P.M. UPDATE: The “crime scene” situation has been resolved and a suspect is in custody. Police are still asking the public to avoid the area as they continue to investigate.

1:10 P.M. UPDATE: North Elementary School in Falmouth is in lockdown at this hour due to a “situation” in the surrounding neighborhood, however children are starting to be released from the school.

Police tell Boston 25 that Old Main Road is closed for a “crime scene.”

Superintendent Lori Duerr tells Boston 25 that children who usually walk to and from the school are being loaded on school buses to reunite with their parents at the high school This was a previously scheduled early release day for the elementary school. Children who usually take buses are being taken home on those buses.

The school building remains on lockdown, despite the dismissals, according to the superindent.

“The Falmouth Police are currently on location of an active crime scene involving an armed subject on Old Main Road in North Falmouth,” said Falmouth Police. “North Falmouth School has been placed in lockdown as a precaution. Please stay away from the area while officers deal with the developing situation.”

North Elementary School is located at 62 Old Main Road.

