Falmouth firefighter falls through floor to basement fighting house fire. What we know.

FALMOUTH − A firefighter fell through the burned-out first floor and into the basement of an East Falmouth home on fire Sunday afternoon, according to Falmouth Fire Chief Timothy Smith.

The firefighter was rescued and flown by medical helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he is in stable condition. He was one of two firefighters hospitalized fighting the three-alarm blaze that erupted on Rivers Edge Road Sunday, according to Jake Wark, a spokesperson for the state Department of Fire Services

A neighbor first reported seeing smoke coming from the roof sometime after 1 p.m., said the chief.

One firefighter made a mayday call after falling through a burned-out part of the floor. Firefighters were able to access a bulkhead and enter the basement to save him. His injuries are significant but not believed to be life-threatening, according to Wark and Smith.

While making entry with a hose line into the house from the front, Smith said, a firefighter fell through a burned-out portion of the floor on the first floor causing the firefighter to fall to the basement.

A firefighter uses a chainsaw to open up a wall on the second floor of the home. Falmouth and other area firefighters responded to a fire that broke out at 22 Rivers Edge Road Sunday afternoon.

The other injured firefighter sustained minor injuries and was transported to Falmouth Hospital.

The home was unoccupied, and the homeowners had closed down the house for the season, said the chief.

Smith said the house is likely a total loss.

State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal's office and a Department of Fire Services rehab unit responded to support the Falmouth Fire Department.

Falmouth Fire Chief Timothy Smith speaks to the media about Sunday's house fire where a firefighter was injured after falling to the basement through a burned out spot on the first floor. Smith praised his firefighters for getting their fellow firefighter out of the burning home.

Mutual aid from Sandwich and Hyannis were also spotted at the scene.

Wark said the origin and cause remain under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. The Times will have more information later. Photographer Merrily Cassidy contributed to this story.

